Date Taken: 01.21.2025 Date Posted: 01.21.2025 20:51 Photo ID: 8837809 VIRIN: 250122-O-EM841-2321 Resolution: 4608x3072 Size: 9.23 MB Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA staff at the Pasadena Disaster Recovery Center [Image 6 of 6], by Eduardo Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.