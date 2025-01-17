Gen. Randall Reed visit JBER

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Transportation Command staff pose for a photo with Eleventh Air Force staff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2025. During the visit U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, USTRANSCOM, discussed strategic and operational efforts to support and sustain security in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)

