Gen. Randall Reed visit JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Transportation Command staff pose for a photo with Eleventh Air Force staff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2025. During the visit U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, USTRANSCOM, discussed strategic and operational efforts to support and sustain security in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)