U.S. Transportation Command staff pose for a photo with Eleventh Air Force staff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2025. During the visit U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, USTRANSCOM, discussed strategic and operational efforts to support and sustain security in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 19:57
|Photo ID:
|8837786
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-FG810-1002
|Resolution:
|7176x4784
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Randall Reed visit JBER, by SrA Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.