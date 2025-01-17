Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie Interviewed by Media in Anticipation of 60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, District of Columbia National Guard’s Commanding General (Interim), is interviewed by a local media outlet in Washington, D.C., on Jan 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)