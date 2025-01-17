Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie Interviewed by Media in Anticipation of 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 26 of 28]

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie Interviewed by Media in Anticipation of 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, District of Columbia National Guard’s Commanding General (Interim), is interviewed by a local media outlet in Washington, D.C., on Jan 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 18:04
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Presidential Inauguration
    JTF-DC
    District of Columbia National Guard
    D.C. National Guard
    NGPI60

