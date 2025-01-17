Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Senior Airman Tyeir Pringle, an air traffic controller assigned to the 71st Operations Support Squadron, poses for a photo at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 17, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 16:55
    Photo ID: 8837542
    VIRIN: 250117-F-UE447-1052
    Resolution: 4897x3258
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Traffic Control

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Control
    Vance Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download