Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Airmen from the 71st Operations Squadron manage runway operations at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., on Jan. 17, 2025. Tasked with the unique mission of training world-class pilots, Vance Air Force Base is home to the second busiest airfield in the Air Force, where skilled air traffic control Airmen ensure its seamless operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 16:55
    Photo ID: 8837541
    VIRIN: 250117-F-UE447-1046
    Resolution: 4697x3125
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers
    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Traffic Control

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Control
    Vance Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download