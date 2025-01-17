Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 71st Operations Squadron manage runway operations at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., on Jan. 17, 2025. Tasked with the unique mission of training world-class pilots, Vance Air Force Base is home to the second busiest airfield in the Air Force, where skilled air traffic control Airmen ensure its seamless operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)