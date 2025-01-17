The 71st Operations Support Squadron air traffic control team showcases their "gun show" at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, on January 17, 2025. During a "gun show," the team flexes their muscles for pilots taxiing into the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 16:55
|Photo ID:
|8837537
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-UE447-1057
|Resolution:
|5038x3352
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.