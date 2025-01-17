Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers [Image 1 of 6]

    Team Vance's Air Traffic Controllers

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    The 71st Operations Support Squadron air traffic control team showcases their "gun show" at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, on January 17, 2025. During a "gun show," the team flexes their muscles for pilots taxiing into the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 16:55
    Photo ID: 8837537
    VIRIN: 250117-F-UE447-1057
    Resolution: 5038x3352
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    Air Traffic Control

    Air Traffic Control
    Vance Air Force Base

