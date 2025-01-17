Date Taken: 12.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2025 14:59 Photo ID: 8837303 VIRIN: 241220-A-VY407-4531 Resolution: 733x542 Size: 121.95 KB Location: HAWAII, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Contracting Officials combine efforts with the Hawaii Food Bank to feed Oahu., by MAJ Thomas Groom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.