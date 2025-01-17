Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band supported the 60th Presidential Inauguration. The band provided musical support for the prelude and swearing-in ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda with marches and patriotic favorites. The Marine Band has been providing the Inaugural soundtrack since Thomas Jefferson's Inauguration in 1801.



(USMC photos by Master Sgt. Brian Rust/released)