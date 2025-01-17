Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAYNE E. MEYER SAILORS CONDUCT REPLENISHMENT-AT-SEA [Image 6 of 8]

    WAYNE E. MEYER SAILORS CONDUCT REPLENISHMENT-AT-SEA

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    250114-N-VM650-1164 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2025) Ens. Sydney Ives, from New Hope, Pennsylvania, communicates course, distance and speed using a whiteboard to the Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser in the Pacific Ocean. USS Wayne E. Meyer, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ELEVEN, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 8837184
    VIRIN: 250114-N-VM650-1164
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    RAS
    WAYNE E MEYER
    DDG 108
    3RD FLEET
    NAVY
    PACIFIC FLEET

