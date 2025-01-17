WAYNE E. MEYER SAILORS CONDUCT REPLENISHMENT-AT-SEA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250114-N-VM650-1101 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) heave a line during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser in the Pacific Ocean. USS Wayne E. Meyer, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ELEVEN, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)