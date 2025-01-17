Gasparilla Bowl: USSOCOM Para-Commando team conducts a flyover over Tampa Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Steven Anderson, A company, 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot, conducts a flyover during the annual Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. The UH-60 crew conducted the flyover in partnership with members of the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando Demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)