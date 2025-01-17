Gasparilla Bowl: USSOCOM Para-Commando team conducts a flyover over Tampa Bay

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Junior Misir, A company, 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, watches over Tampa Bay, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. The UH-60 crew conducted a flyover of Tampa Bay’s annual Gasparilla Bowl in partnership with members of the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando Demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 11:59
|Photo ID:
|8837098
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-RI626-1289
|Resolution:
|6818x5206
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
