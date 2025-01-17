Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gasparilla Bowl: USSOCOM Para-Commando team conducts a flyover over Tampa Bay [Image 12 of 13]

    Gasparilla Bowl: USSOCOM Para-Commando team conducts a flyover over Tampa Bay

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Junior Misir, A company, 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, watches over Tampa Bay, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. The UH-60 crew conducted a flyover of Tampa Bay’s annual Gasparilla Bowl in partnership with members of the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando Demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 11:59
    Photo ID: 8837098
    VIRIN: 241220-F-RI626-1289
    Resolution: 6818x5206
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gasparilla Bowl: USSOCOM Para-Commando team conducts a flyover over Tampa Bay [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk
    Flyover
    UH-60
    USSOCOM
    Paracammandos
    Gasparilla Bowl 2024

