Industrial base and supply chain readiness among hot topics at AUSA panel

Military and industry leaders addressed the topic of “Connecting the Industrial Base to the Tactical Edge,” during the Association of the United States Army’s hot topic session, held at its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia on Jan. 15, 2025. Speaking on a panel were Liz Miranda, executive deputy to the commanding general of the United States Army Materiel Command; Mary Legere, managing director for Accenture Global Defense; Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of the Defense Logistics Agency; and moderator Jay Brannam, executive director of the Munitions Industrial Base Task Force.