Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Industrial base and supply chain readiness among hot topics at AUSA panel

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Industrial base and supply chain readiness among hot topics at AUSA panel

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Military and industry leaders addressed the topic of “Connecting the Industrial Base to the Tactical Edge,” during the Association of the United States Army’s hot topic session, held at its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia on Jan. 15, 2025. Speaking on a panel were Liz Miranda, executive deputy to the commanding general of the United States Army Materiel Command; Mary Legere, managing director for Accenture Global Defense; Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of the Defense Logistics Agency; and moderator Jay Brannam, executive director of the Munitions Industrial Base Task Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 10:26
    Photo ID: 8836931
    VIRIN: 250115-D-OH989-1001
    Resolution: 3781x3024
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Industrial base and supply chain readiness among hot topics at AUSA panel, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Industrial base and supply chain readiness among hot topics at AUSA panel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSA
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    AUSA hot topics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download