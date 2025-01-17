Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS The Sullivans.

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 20, 2025) U.S. Sailors hold their line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 06:18
|Photo ID:
|8836787
|VIRIN:
|250120-N-AP071-1203
|Resolution:
|5707x2939
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
