    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 6 of 6]

    Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS The Sullivans

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Seaman Whitten Helton 

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 20, 2025) U.S. Sailors hold their line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 06:18
    Photo ID: 8836787
    VIRIN: 250120-N-AP071-1203
    Resolution: 5707x2939
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 6 of 6], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

