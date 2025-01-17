Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS The Sullivans.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 20, 2025) The fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) refuels the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)