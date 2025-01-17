Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ordnance Handling aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    Ordnance Handling aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250121-N-TW227-1068 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 21, 2025) Sailors onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) load ordnance on an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 04:49
    Photo ID: 8836767
    VIRIN: 250121-N-TW227-1068
    Resolution: 4519x2029
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Ordnance Handling aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ordinance
    MH-60
    USS America (LHA 6)

