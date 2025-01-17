Ordnance Handling aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250121-N-TW227-1027 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 21, 2025) Sailors onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) load ordnance on an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)