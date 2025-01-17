Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 1 of 4]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2025) Lt. Gabby Gette from Erie, Pennsylvania, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) files down a Sailor's temporary filling, Jan. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 04:34
    Photo ID: 8836758
    VIRIN: 250120-N-PV363-1039
    Resolution: 3202x2404
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
