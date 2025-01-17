Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250120-N-HJ896-3089 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Zachary Phillips, from San Jose, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares to launch an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 on the ship’s flight deck in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate
    flight deck
    F-35B Lightning II
    USS America (LHA 6)

