COMLOG WESTPAC Sailors take E-7 Navy-wide advancement exam.

SINGAPORE (Jan. 16, 2025) Chief Master-at-Arms Nicolasa Simmons proctors the E-7 Navy-wide advancement exam at Sembawang Naval Installation, Jan. 16, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)