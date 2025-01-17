Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Sailors take E-7 Navy-wide advancement exam. [Image 3 of 5]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Sailors take E-7 Navy-wide advancement exam.

    SINGAPORE

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Jan. 16, 2025) Singapore based Sailors participate in the E-7 Navy-wide advancement exam at Sembawang Naval Installation, Jan. 16, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)

    US NAVY
    Chief Exam
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    Chief Season

