250120-N-HJ896-2079 PHILIPPINE SEA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct foreign object damage walkdown on the ship’s flight deck, in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 03:22
|Photo ID:
|8836743
|VIRIN:
|250120-N-HJ896-2079
|Resolution:
|5477x2897
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FOD Walkdown aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.