Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FOD Walkdown aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FOD Walkdown aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250120-N-HJ896-2043 PHILIPPINE SEA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct foreign object damage walkdown on the ship’s flight deck, in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 03:22
    Photo ID: 8836741
    VIRIN: 250120-N-HJ896-2043
    Resolution: 2278x3417
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FOD Walkdown aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FOD Walkdown aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    FOD Walkdown aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    FOD Walkdown aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    FOD Walkdown aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    FOD Walkdown aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    aviation boatswain's mate
    FOD walkdown
    flight deck
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download