Aircraft Movement aboard USS America (LHA 6)

250120-N-HJ896-1060 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Martha Gonzales, left, from Lexington, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and Airman Joshua Bell, right, from Shreveport, Louisiana, also assigned to America, secure a chain to an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the ship’s aircraft elevator in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)