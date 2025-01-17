Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Movement aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 4]

    Aircraft Movement aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250120-N-HJ896-1049 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Damean Jernigan, from Houston, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), secures an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to the ship’s aircraft elevator in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

