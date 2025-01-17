Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, conduct an airborne operation over Cpl. Emmanuel Hernandez Drop Zone at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Jan. 13, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands’ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)