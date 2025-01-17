Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation [Image 8 of 9]

    Airborne Operation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, conduct an airborne operation over Cpl. Emmanuel Hernandez Drop Zone at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Jan. 13, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands’ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 02:40
    Photo ID: 8836691
    VIRIN: 250113-A-FT253-1143
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

