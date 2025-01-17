USS Howard Conducts Man-Overboard Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAGAMI BAY (Jan. 18, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Brandon Mendoza, from Corona, California, hangs from a J-bar davit on the foc’sle during a man-overboard drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) while conducting routine operations in Sagami Bay, Jan. 18. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)