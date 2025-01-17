Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Howard Conducts Man-Overboard Drill [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Howard Conducts Man-Overboard Drill

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SAGAMI BAY (Jan. 18, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Brandon Mendoza, from Corona, California, hangs from a J-bar davit on the foc’sle during a man-overboard drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) while conducting routine operations in Sagami Bay, Jan. 18. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 00:23
    Photo ID: 8836637
    VIRIN: 250118-N-HP061-1039
    Resolution: 3043x4565
    Size: 997.12 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Howard Conducts Man-Overboard Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Howard Conducts Man-Overboard Drill
    USS Howard Conducts Man-Overboard Drill
    USS Howard Conducts Man-Overboard Drill
    USS Howard Conducts Man-Overboard Drill
    USS Howard Conducts Man-Overboard Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Howard (DDG 83)
    USN
    Readiness
    Training
    DESRON 15
    Man-Overboard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download