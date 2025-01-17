USS Howard Conducts Man-Overboard Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAGAMI BAY (Jan. 18, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Sanchez, from Austin, Texas, instructs Sailors on the boat deck during a man-overboard drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) while conducting routine operations in Sagami Bay, Jan. 18. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)