Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Army Col. Thomas Kilbride, the commander of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), salutes the new commander in chief at the First Honors Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The Final Honors ceremony was held in Emancipation Hall. (DoD photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 00:11
    Photo ID: 8836635
    VIRIN: 250120-D-CL045-2076
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 25.49 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th Presidential Inauguration
    60th Presidential Inauguration
    60th Presidential Inauguration
    60th Presidential Inauguration
    60th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-NCR
    PI60
    60th PresidentialInauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download