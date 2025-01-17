60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Thomas Kilbride, the commander of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), salutes the new commander in chief at the First Honors Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The Final Honors ceremony was held in Emancipation Hall. (DoD photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas)