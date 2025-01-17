U.S. Army Col. Thomas Kilbride, the commander of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), salutes the new commander in chief at the First Honors Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The Final Honors ceremony was held in Emancipation Hall. (DoD photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 00:11
|Photo ID:
|8836635
|VIRIN:
|250120-D-CL045-2076
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|25.49 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.