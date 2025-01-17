Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 5]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    A U.S. Soldier with the Presidential Salute Battery, 1st Battalion, 3d United States Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), observes the 21-gun salute as each volley is fired at the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in honor of the new commander in chief in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The PSB’s primary mission is to fire cannon salutes in and around the National Capital Region in honor of U.S. dignitaries, chiefs of states for foreign nations and current, former and newly elected U.S. presidents. (DoD photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 23:30
    Photo ID: 8836607
    VIRIN: 250120-D-CL045-1090
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.6 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

