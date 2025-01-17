60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The four M5 3-inch anti-tank guns, manned by U.S. Soldiers of the Presidential Salute Battery, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), stand ready at the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Three of the four guns were used by PSB to render a 21-gun salute to honor the swearing in of the new commander in chief. (DoD photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas)