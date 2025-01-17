Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5]

    60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Soldiers with the Presidential Salute Battery, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), head toward their gun emplacement located at the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The PSB fired a 21-gun salute to honor the swearing in of the new commander in chief. (DoD photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 23:40
    Photo ID: 8836604
    VIRIN: 250120-D-CL045-1004
    Resolution: 4626x6931
    Size: 19.39 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commander in Chief
    21-gun salute
    3d U.S Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard)
    JTF-NCR
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

