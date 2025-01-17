60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Soldiers with the Presidential Salute Battery, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), head toward their gun emplacement located at the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The PSB fired a 21-gun salute to honor the swearing in of the new commander in chief. (DoD photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas)
01.19.2025
01.20.2025
|8836604
|250120-D-CL045-1004
|4626x6931
|19.39 MB
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|0
