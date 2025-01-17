Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District employees march in MLK Memorial Parade [Image 20 of 20]

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    David Hartley (left), management analyst, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Bay Manivong (right), construction control representative, Tulsa District, USACE, lead the district's parade participants during the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Parade in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2025. Tulsa District employees participate in the parade each year to honor King's legacy and distribute water safety swag to attendees.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 22:51
    Photo ID: 8836582
    VIRIN: 250120-A-PO406-1953
    Resolution: 6288x4168
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Tulsa District employees march in MLK Memorial Parade [Image 20 of 20], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    MLK
    Community Outreach
    Water Safety
    Tulsa District

