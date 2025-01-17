Tulsa District employees march in MLK Memorial Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Hartley (left), management analyst, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Bay Manivong (right), construction control representative, Tulsa District, USACE, lead the district's parade participants during the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Parade in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2025. Tulsa District employees participate in the parade each year to honor King's legacy and distribute water safety swag to attendees.