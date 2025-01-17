Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utilities in the Pacific Palisades [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Utilities in the Pacific Palisades

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Pacific Palisades, CA (January 19, 2025) - Utility workers inspect power poles in the Pacific Palisades

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 20:01
    Photo ID: 8836426
    VIRIN: 250119-O-AH964-2191
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utilities in the Pacific Palisades [Image 10 of 10], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Search and Rescue teams perform search mission in Pacific Palisades
    Search and Rescue teams perform search mission in Pacific Palisades
    Utilities in the Pacific Palisades
    Search and Rescue teams perform search mission in Pacific Palisades
    Search and Rescue teams perform search mission in Pacific Palisades
    Search and Rescue teams perform search mission in Pacific Palisades
    Search and Rescue teams perform search mission in Pacific Palisades
    Search and Rescue teams perform search mission in Pacific Palisades
    Utilities in the Pacific Palisades
    Utilities in the Pacific Palisades

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download