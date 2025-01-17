Date Taken: 01.18.2025 Date Posted: 01.20.2025 20:01 Photo ID: 8836414 VIRIN: 250119-O-AH964-4521 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.21 MB Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Search and Rescue teams perform search mission in Pacific Palisades [Image 10 of 10], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.