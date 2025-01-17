Search and Rescue teams perform search mission in Pacific Palisades

Pacific Palisades, CA (January 19, 2025) - Cal RTF 5, California TF 3, Cal Fire and Ejercito Mexicano rescate perform search and rescue missions in the Pacific Palisades, California.
