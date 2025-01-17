Date Taken: 01.19.2025 Date Posted: 01.20.2025 19:22 Photo ID: 8836397 VIRIN: 250120-O-AH964-5598 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.65 MB Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Equitable Recovery for Historic Communities: Altadena Listening Session [Image 14 of 14], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.