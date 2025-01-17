Hurricane Helene Recovery: Special Properties meeting at Riverview Golf Course in Laurens County, Ga

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers meet with contractors at the Riverview Golf Course in Dublin, Ga to discuss debris removal from the Riverview Cemetery as part of the Special Properties mission in Laurens County on January 20, 2025.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)