Date Taken: 01.19.2025 Date Posted: 01.20.2025 16:30 Photo ID: 8836209 VIRIN: 250120-O-AB413-6772 Resolution: 4375x2917 Size: 2.01 MB Location: LOST ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, First Partner Newsom visits the UCLA Disaster Recovery Center [Image 9 of 9], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.