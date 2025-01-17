Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Partner Newsom visits the UCLA Disaster Recovery Center [Image 2 of 9]

    First Partner Newsom visits the UCLA Disaster Recovery Center

    LOST ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Los Angeles, CA (January 20, 2025) - First Partner Newsom visits the UCLA Disaster Recovery Center

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 8836202
    VIRIN: 250120-O-AB413-9226
    Resolution: 4228x2819
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: LOST ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

