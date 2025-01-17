Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An E/A-18G Growler from the "Cougars" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 taxis on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Jan. 18, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carson Croom)