Army National Guard Soldiers Patrol National Mall, Assist Local and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies During 60th Presidential Inauguration

South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1-118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) patrol the National Mall with members of the National Security Agency Police in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Duran Jones)