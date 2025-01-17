Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard Soldiers Patrol National Mall, Assist Local and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies During 60th Presidential Inauguration

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army National Guard Soldiers Patrol National Mall, Assist Local and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies During 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Duran Jones 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1-118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) patrol the National Mall with members of the National Security Agency Police in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Duran Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 16:36
    Photo ID: 8836185
    VIRIN: 250120-Z-CU668-1009
    Resolution: 5686x3791
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Soldiers Patrol National Mall, Assist Local and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies During 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Duran Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGPI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download