    National Guard Provides Traffic and Entry Support During 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5]

    National Guard Provides Traffic and Entry Support During 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Idaho National Guardsmen and civil authorities, work together to provide security at an entry control point in Washington D.C. during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2025.

    Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise Joint Task Force District of Columbia to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 16:04
    Photo ID: 8836141
    VIRIN: 250120-Z-JK986-1489
    Resolution: 4853x3235
    Size: 12.77 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Provides Traffic and Entry Support During 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

