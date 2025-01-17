New York Air National Guard Provide Support for 60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Troy Thorn, 224th Security Forces Squadron, 224th Air Defense Group, and U.S. Air Force Airman Benjamin Bachner, 205th Base Defense Squadron, 105th Airlift Wing, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), patrol a metro station in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)