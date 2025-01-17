New York National Guard Soldier speaks with Washington D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Jordan Brenden, assigned to the 105th Military Police Company, speaks with a Washington D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer at a metro stop in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 8836094
    VIRIN: 250120-Z-EL715-1007
    Resolution: 5996x3997
    Size: 22.73 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

