Massachusetts National Guard Soldiers Support 60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army Pfc. Rhomario Harrison, assigned to the 1058th Transportation Company, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erik Salvucci, assigned to the 182d Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts National Guard, provide security at a traffic control point during Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)