National Guard Soldier Works Alongside US Capitol Police to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration

Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Brian Griffin, a member of the 933rd Military Police Company, attached to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), right, speaks with Cory Neering, an U.S. Capitol Police Federal Law Enforcement Officer, while patrolling the Capitol Hill area on Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)