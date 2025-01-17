Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldier Works Alongside US Capitol Police to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 3]

    National Guard Soldier Works Alongside US Capitol Police to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Brian Griffin, a member of the 933rd Military Police Company, attached to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), right, speaks with Cory Neering, an U.S. Capitol Police Federal Law Enforcement Officer, while patrolling the Capitol Hill area on Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    This work, National Guard Soldier Works Alongside US Capitol Police to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

